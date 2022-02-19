Sarah Ferguson Has Just Revealed That Donald Trump Once Asked Her Out On A Date

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 19 February 2022

image for Sarah Ferguson Has Just Revealed That Donald Trump Once Asked Her Out On A Date
Fergie recently told Piers Morgan that if Trump had grabbed her pussy she'd of kicked him in his pea-sized balls.

LONDON – (UK Satire) – The Bee’s Knees News Agency reports that the former Duchess of York informed BKNA writer Birmingham Cribworthy that the twice-impeached, one term loser Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump asked her out on a date back in 1992.

Sarah Ferguson said that the American who succulently sucked her toe was an American multi-millionaire named John Bryan, who just happened to be a friend of the Trumptard.

Bryan gave DJT her number and the orange circus clown actually invited her to attend an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Fergie said she declined because she has never liked dating men who are egotistical, arrogant, sarcastic, racist and who grab women by the pussy, and who smell highly of Big Macs.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

