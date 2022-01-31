Sarah Ferguson Divulges That As Soon As Boyfriend Piers Morgan’s Divorce Is Final, The Two Will Walk Down The Aisle

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 31 January 2022

image for Sarah Ferguson Divulges That As Soon As Boyfriend Piers Morgan’s Divorce Is Final, The Two Will Walk Down The Aisle
Ta Ta For Now News reports that Sarah and Piers can't keep their eyes and their hands off of each other.

TOTTENHAM, England – (UK Satire) – The most popular power couple in the UK is Piers Morgan and Sarah Ferguson.

The two were recently spotted at a pub in Tottenham, sharing a pitcher of Stella Artois Beer.

The noted journalist has said that Fergie, who is 62, has become the woman of his dreams, and he thinks about her even when he is texting with her majesty the queen.

The 56-year-old, Morgan said that his good friend and fellow Brit, Simon Cowell, told him not to let the Duchess of York get away, noting that he recalls dating her years ago, and recalling that she was the best French kisser that he had ever made out with.

Morgan seconded that statement and added that she gives the best hand jobs in all the UK.

So, for now, the happy couple will simply bide their time, as they say in Madrid, except in Spanish of course.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

