LONDON – (UK Satire) – The word on the streets of London is that Piers Morgan, who is Sarah Ferguson’s boyfriend, is in quite a pickle, as they say in Tennessee.

Morgan reportedly was overheard at a London McDonalds saying that he lent North Korean President Kim Jong-un, £17 million, which is about $23 million in US dollars.

The UK journalist and friend of Simon Cowell and Queen Elizabeth says that is nothing more than a case of mistaken identity.

Morgan’s attorney Sir Baron Von Channel told the English press that they have Piers confused with Peter Morgan, a known jewel thief from Manchester.

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson has told one of her cousins that she really feels in her heart of hearts and crotch of crotches that she will become Mrs. Pier Morgan by Easter.