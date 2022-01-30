Sarah Ferguson Says That Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Simon Cowell, and Elton John Have Visited Her New Adult Sex Toy Shoppe

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 30 January 2022

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for Sarah Ferguson Says That Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Simon Cowell, and Elton John Have Visited Her New Adult Sex Toy Shoppe
Fergie's shoppe has been such a huge success that she is already planning on opening up a second one.

LONDON – (UK Satire) – London’s True Dat News Agency reports that Sarah Ferguson’s brand new adult sex toy shoppe is doing fantastic business.

In fact, reporter Reggie Rickenbacker commented that Fergie’s shoppe, known as the Lascivious Lobster Adult Sex Toy Shoppe had sales that surpassed the next 4 sexy toy shoppes combined.

Rickenbacker noted that Fergie informed him that she has had several high profile customers including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Elton John, Simon Cowell, Mick Jagger, Prince Charles, and Cheryl Cole.

The store is located a few blocks from Buckingham Palace, next to a McDonalds.

The Duchess of York is even thinking about opening up a second store near Wembley Stadium, and capturing the wild libido-driven football crowd.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Sarah Fergusonsex toys

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more