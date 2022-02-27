Putin Needs A Bowl Of Prunes

Frustrated by losing the battle with Ukraine, the little guy has threatened to go nuclear. Somebody give Putin a bowl of prunes. He bit off more than he could chew, and his thinking is frozen in the old Soviet Union days.

Ukraine is not a cream puff, but Putin thought so. Remember: Ukraine eats nails for breakfast and hammers for lunch. Bring in the prunes.

It was bad enough when Irish fishers chased off the Russian navy, now Ukraine is putting up a solid defensive fight. Adding to that, Russian citizens are protesting Putin's invasion! It was all too much for Putin. Get the prunes or the smelling salts.

Then Elon Musk provided the Starlite satellite for Ukraine's internet service.

Does President Tummy Tuck still think Putin is a genius? Are the CPAC people still applauding Tummy Tuck's incoherent rambling about the savvy Vladimir Putin? Does he celebrate Putin's threat of going nuclear?

Time to bring in Walter the cat. Walter, the cat, is a versatile master of everything. Walter herds cattle, leads the Iditarod race in Alaska, chases the postman, digs out a skier following an avalanche, swims and retrieves a twig in a lake. Walter thinks he's a dog. Walter also advertises for Chevrolet trucks.

Walter, the cat, could chase Putin into early retirement and put President Tummy Tuck on a treadmill.

Walter can also serve both a bowl of prunes.

