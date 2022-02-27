Woman Ends Ukraine Situation With Fakebook Profile Pic

The world has taken a step closer to achieving peace today, after the revelation that Kylie Slackbucket of Spodbury added an 'I Stand With Ukraine' frame to her Fakebook profile after five gallons of Lambritzi last night.

"I think it's really important to get involved with politics," the 31-year old said. "In the last year, I've displayed Fakebook frames for Marcus Rashford, Justice for Rebecca Vardy and I wouldn't like to boast, but Covid cases went down in my area overnight the day I posted the 'I've Been Jabbed!' frame. I also singlehandedly cured autism by posting a meme of a jigsaw piece last year.

When asked whether she'd donated any essential items for the refugees, Ms Slackbucket replied, "I'm only one person, I think I've done enough, don't you?Anyway, got to go. I'm getting my nails done half yellow and half blue. I really wanted rainbows to put an end to homophobia this week, but they'll just have to wait."