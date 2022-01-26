Bezos-Musk, Inc., Wants To Buy Buckingham Palace

LONDON – (Satire News) – London’s True Dat News Agency has just informed the UK citizens that the largest company in the world has offered to purchase Buckingham Palace.

TDNA writer Reggie Rickenbacker stated that the Austin, Texas-based corporation wants to purchase the world famous palace in order to have it totally renovated at a cost of $34.2 million [US].

Jeff Bezos stated that once the palace is totally renovated, he and Elon Musk will present the deed to Buckingham Palace to the beloved people of England.

Bezos noted that her majesty the queen will be allowed to stay at her “Home” for as long as she wishes.

When Queen Elizabeth was asked to comment she replied, “My goodness, those two American chaps are bloomingly nice and darn right handsome as well, true dat, ya.”