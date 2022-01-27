Queen Elizabeth Has Been Released From The Hospital And Is Back At Buckingham Palace

Thursday, 27 January 2022

Queen Elizabeth says she feels better than she has in 17 years.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE - (UK Satire) – Reports coming out of Buckingham Palace state that her majesty, Queen Elizabeth, has been released from the hospital, and is now resting comfortably at Buck House, as irreverent British comedian Ricky Gervais calls it.

A spokesperson for Maid Marion Hospital in Twickenham, identified as Morgan St. Paint, 43, stated that the queen’s tongue bunion surgery was a complete and total blooming success.

He added that she should be able to eat her regular diet of crumpets, bangars and mash, and English muffins within 28 hours.

Prince Charles, did cancel his scheduled hunting trip to North Dakota, where he was to have hunted pesky Canadian moose.

Camilla Parker Bowles, reportedly cancelled her thigh cellulite removal surgery in order to be with her majesty.

Ta Ta For Now News reports that the queen will not be able to play badminton for at least 2 to 3 weeks.

Meanwhile, Tickety Boo News has issued a statement that Grandma Lizzy, as she is called by her grandchildren, has been instructed by her doctor to stay away from onion rings, okra, vichyssoise, and hot sauce. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

