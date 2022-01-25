LONDON – (UK Satire) – Ominium Gatherum (UK) has just reported that Queen Elizabeth attended a very prestigious art gallery acution, where she purchased a very rare photo of the Beatles dressed as Buckingham Palace guards.

The auction took place in nearby Tottenham Hotspur, and her majesty actually bid on two other paintings. The first was a very rare painting by Picasso entitled, Naked Flaxen-Haired Lady Playing With Herself.

The second one was a portrait of former Manchester United football player Chicharito, whose real name is Javier Hernandez Balcazar.

The queen, who is alleged to be a great fan of the Manchester United Red Devils football team really had her heart set on buying the portrait of Chicharito.

Meanwhile the romance between Piers Morgan and Sarah Ferguson is still going great guns as they used to say in the American Wild West.