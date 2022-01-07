Queen Elizabeth Has Just Paid £1 Million For A Kentucky Thoroughbred Racehorse

LONDON – (UK Satire) – Word coming out of Buckingham Palace is that her majesty Queen Elizbeth has just purchased a thoroughbred racehorse from Kentucky.

The horse named "Princess iPad" is 2-years-old, and has won 4 of the 5 races she has entered.

"Princess IPad" recently won The Topeka (Kansas) Invitational Derby by 19¼ lengths.

"P.P." was ridden by female jockey Stephania De La Salsa, of Mexicali, Mexico, who stands 4-foot-1-inch tall and weighs 62 pounds.

Salsita, as the male jockeys call her, says that 48 hours before she races, the only thing she puts in her tiny body is a pitless prune, a Hostess Twinkie, and 4 ounces of Diet Dr. Pepper.

Prince Charles noted that his ‘mum’ will keep "Princess iPad" in the United States and she plans to attend two horse races in the spring.

SIDENOTE: In an excellent case of how ‘opposites attract,’ jockey Stephania’s husband is a sumo wrestler who stands 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 402 pounds.