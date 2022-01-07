Queen Elizabeth Has Just Paid £1 Million For A Kentucky Thoroughbred Racehorse

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 7 January 2022

image for Queen Elizabeth Has Just Paid £1 Million For A Kentucky Thoroughbred Racehorse
Prince Charles informed the British news media that "Princess iPad" was a rescue racehorse.

LONDON – (UK Satire) – Word coming out of Buckingham Palace is that her majesty Queen Elizbeth has just purchased a thoroughbred racehorse from Kentucky.

The horse named "Princess iPad" is 2-years-old, and has won 4 of the 5 races she has entered.

"Princess IPad" recently won The Topeka (Kansas) Invitational Derby by 19¼ lengths.

"P.P." was ridden by female jockey Stephania De La Salsa, of Mexicali, Mexico, who stands 4-foot-1-inch tall and weighs 62 pounds.

Salsita, as the male jockeys call her, says that 48 hours before she races, the only thing she puts in her tiny body is a pitless prune, a Hostess Twinkie, and 4 ounces of Diet Dr. Pepper.

Prince Charles noted that his ‘mum’ will keep "Princess iPad" in the United States and she plans to attend two horse races in the spring.

SIDENOTE: In an excellent case of how ‘opposites attract,’ jockey Stephania’s husband is a sumo wrestler who stands 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 402 pounds.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
HorseHorse RacingQueen Elizabeth II

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more