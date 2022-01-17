Queen Elizabeth Cancels Her Trip To Cambodia Due To The Horrific Jungle Rot Infestation

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 17 January 2022

image for Queen Elizabeth Cancels Her Trip To Cambodia Due To The Horrific Jungle Rot Infestation
This is the location where Cambodia's jungle rot infestation started.

LONDON – (UK Satire) – Vox Populi (UK) is reporting that Buckingham Palace has just issued a royal directive stating that her majesty has cancelled her planned trip to Cambodia.

Vox Populi reports that Queen Elizabeth reportedly told TV journalist Piers Morgan, that her son Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, talked her into cancelling her much anticipated trip to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, due to the high incidence of the Jungle Rot Infestation, which has been dubbed as "JungyRo."

A spokesperson for the Cambodian government stated that the “JungyRo” is really not as contagious as say the Bubonic Plague, chicken pox, or chlamydia.*

Word filtering out of Buck House, as Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger calls it, is that instead of visiting Cambodia, Queen Elizabeth will visit Iceland, which has no damn jungle rot infested jungles.

* [EDITOR'S NOTE: The hell it AIN'T!!!.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

