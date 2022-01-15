Parents now seen as being extremist by racist grandparents, and woke children

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 15 January 2022

So, this is Christmas, and what have you done?

Stuck between two generations at Christmas time, parents Alex and Felicity Chilblaine are now seen as being extremists by the two surrounding generations.

‘It was mad’ said Alex ‘Felicity and myself would class ourselves as fairly liberal, treat the world right, and the world will treat you right people, and yet we were being attacked by our parents and children.'

Felicity continued ‘My Mum came out with the usual homophobic slurs she says after too much Bailey’s, and I told her we wouldn’t tolerate that type of talk in the house when our daughter Melody said that we couldn’t say that, as we didn’t have the experience of being gay, and we were just transplanting our viewpoints on people who hadn’t asked for them’.

‘At the end’ said Alex ‘We just went upstairs with a good bottle of wine and jumped up and down on the bed a few times. We really are rebellious, but I bet they are downstairs talking about what we did.'

Felicity said ‘Yes, these days a sex life in the imaginations of our children and my parents is all we can expect. We should have done it for real. Maybe if I keep dropping hints Alex will pick up on them’.

