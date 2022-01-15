Small Child will always be scared of being visited by strange man on Christmas Eve

Three and Half year old Jacob will always be scared of a strange old man visiting him at Christmas.

The slightly odd chap, who asked for a globe and a kitchen appliance from Santa, had been a good boy, but the whole idea of a strange man in his house, leaving presents seemed to terrify the bloke.

‘What’s your favourite Dinosaur? You can’t come in the Garden. Who are you? Are You Santa? Why? Why? Why?’ That was all we could get out of Jacob when we asked him about his fear of Santa.

‘It is a bit strange’ said Jacob’s dad ‘Plenty of my mates are far stranger than Santa and he has no problems with them, but then there are whole areas of the house they can’t go in because Jacob tells them they can’t go in there. The sooner he goes to school, and he has a little bit of disappointment and realises that he can’t always get his own way, the better.'