Shock as woman starts business NOT named after her children

Funny story written by Archibald Minge

Saturday, 20 November 2021

image for Shock as woman starts business NOT named after her children
Andrea's decision has shocked mumpreneurs everywhere

A woman has shocked the business community – and her fellow mumpreneurs – by starting a business and managing not to name it after her two children, our sources can reveal.

Andrea Mumford, 34, founder of bespoke baby clothes and comforter brand Betsy & Joe, said, ‘I know it’s something a lot of mums do because their children often inspired them to start the business, but I wanted to be seen as a serious businesswoman, not someone filling in time before she picks the kids up from daycare. By choosing the name Betsy & Joe, I believe I’ve gone for a more professional image.

I don’t mind admitting I was tempted to use my kids’ names, but I wanted to make sure my brand stood out from all the other kiddy-named companies out there.

I really think I’m making a stand for women in commerce, showing that although we may be mothers, while we’re at work it’s strictly business.

Besides, I don’t think my children, Kidswear Plc and Rompers Unlimited, would like it. They might get teased in the playground.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
