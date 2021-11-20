Shock as woman starts business NOT named after her children

A woman has shocked the business community – and her fellow mumpreneurs – by starting a business and managing not to name it after her two children, our sources can reveal.

Andrea Mumford, 34, founder of bespoke baby clothes and comforter brand Betsy & Joe, said, ‘I know it’s something a lot of mums do because their children often inspired them to start the business, but I wanted to be seen as a serious businesswoman, not someone filling in time before she picks the kids up from daycare. By choosing the name Betsy & Joe, I believe I’ve gone for a more professional image.

I don’t mind admitting I was tempted to use my kids’ names, but I wanted to make sure my brand stood out from all the other kiddy-named companies out there.

I really think I’m making a stand for women in commerce, showing that although we may be mothers, while we’re at work it’s strictly business.

Besides, I don’t think my children, Kidswear Plc and Rompers Unlimited, would like it. They might get teased in the playground.