"Have you seen my Teeth?" asks Grandfather around Dinner table

Saturday, 15 January 2022

Oh, I love a man with false teeth

Christmas dinner was slightly soured by Grandad ‘Foggy’ losing his false teeth.

‘Foggy’ is named after the character in Last of The Summer Wine, but actually Christened as Alloysius Bennington by his Parents lost his teeth somewhere around the Christmas Tree on Christmas Eve and was still to be reunited with them as the Turkey was served.

Granddaughter Sam said ‘It wasn’t great when grandpa Foggy lost his dentures on Christmas Eve, and worse was when he whistled, instead of snoring, but we love him.’

Foggy joined in ‘I miss my teeth. Have you seen my teeth? Brussels Sprouts just don’t taste the same without teeth. My teeth are like the stars, they only ever come out at night’.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

