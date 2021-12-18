Ex-Teachers Asked to Come Back as Volunteers Give Boris a Big F

Funny story written by Archibald Minge

Saturday, 18 December 2021

image for Ex-Teachers Asked to Come Back as Volunteers Give Boris a Big F
You know that job we forced you out of? Want to come back for no pay?

In the wake of the prime minister’s call for ex-teachers to return as volunteers to help keep schools open during Covid, the thousands of educators who left the job in the last decade have graded his work as F : for Failure, Fuck Off and Funny How We Were Useless When We Were Bullied Out of the Profession, But All of a Sudden You Want Us Back...

Former Science teacher, Alan Bunsen, said, “Since being forced out of teaching by impossible Government targets and a workload that caused me to have a breakdown, I now work in a sewage plant where I don’t have to deal with half as much shit as when I was teaching.”

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. History teacher Euphemia Tudor-Stewart, said, “Actually, I’m rather looking forward to being told I’m a worthless piece of shit who should fuck off and die on a daily basis again.

Then, when the headteacher’s finished the morning briefing, I’ll go into the classroom.’

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Boris JohnsonCoronavirusCOVID-19EducationSchoolTeachers

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more