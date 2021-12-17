Boris Johnson To Debate Donald Trump On Racism – Johnson Is Against Racism and Trump Is For Racism

LONDON – (UK Satire) – After a year in the planning stages, England’s Ta Ta For Now News reports that they will be sponsoring the first of what they hope to be several heated debates on racism, between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the twice-impeached, one term, disgraced former President Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump.

TTFN writer Loretta Piffinshaw commented that Johnson will be arguing against racism and Trump be arguing for racism.

Initially the predatorial perv (DJT) was adamantly opposed to the debate on grounds that he feared he’d get his old, wrinkled, orange racist ass kicked from Portsmouth to Liverpool.

Miss Piffinshaw, who recently divorced her husband of 41 years, Willard F. Piffinshaw on grounds of Adulteristic Assholism 101, remarked that the Trumptard finally agreed to debate Johnson after he was promised free gift certificates good for 100 free Big Macs.

The debate will take place at the brand new Mrs. Francis Drake Auditorium, located at 707 British Spitfire Lane, which is next door to Auntie Alana’s Crumpets-To-Go.

SIDENOTE: Miss Piffinshaw noted that Piers Morgan and Prince Charles will be co-moderators for the no-holds-barred debate.