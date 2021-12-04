The Georgia Senate Mandates That Medical Masks Be Worn in The Shower

ATLANTA – (Satire News) – The Daily Max News Agency has just informed the public that the Georgia Senate overwhelmingly passed a law that makes it a requirement that any resident of the Peach State, or any visitor to the state must wear medical masks even while taking a shower.

DMNA reporter Savannah Stiletto, stated that the proclamation was approved by a vote of 73 to 27.

State Senator Huey B. Bambooey, 65, stated that for some reason Georgia leads the nation in individuals who were infected with the Trumpapalooza virus while showering.

Republican asshole Jim “The Naked Wrestler” Jordan commented that it’s just a stupid hoax that was started by Hollywood actor Robert DeNiro, who just happens to be one of President Biden’s advisors.

Meanwhile, the wife of Georgia’s governor Mrs. Brian Kemp has said that her husband Brian “Bubba” Kemp is so mad that he hit his head against a peach tree, seven times, and now he not only smells like a damn peach, but he also had to have 9 stitches; 6 on his forehead and 3 on his penis. ■