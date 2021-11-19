Germany Cancels Christmas Due To The Ongoing Trumpapalooza Pandemic

BERLIN, Germany – (Satire News) – Germany’s national news agency, Sieg Heil, has just informed the German people that they will be cancelling this year’s Christmas season.

A reporter for Seig Heil noted that due to the Trumpapalooza virus, all German people are urged to remain inside their homes, apartments, or tents.

The German retailers are reportedly fit to be tied and many are considering closing their businesses and relocating to either Switzerland, France, or Pisagovia.

Word on the streets of Hamburg is that the German Senate is seriously considering simply moving Christmas Day to January 25.

Meanwhile an atheist group calling itself The Non-Believers Guild of Germany is suing to simply do away with Christmas altogether.