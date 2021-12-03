Tinsel Now Tree-body Ready

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 3 December 2021

Wow, I really wouldn't have guessed that.

Having spent the past eleven months in training, tinsel Helen Worthington feels she is at long last tree body ready.

'Yes,' said Helen in her surprisingly deep voice, 'every year, when I go up in the loft, I always put on a few extra grams, but last year the family barely paid me any attention, so I thought that this year I would give it a real effort to show myself off.'

Bauble Larry Poindexter said, 'Every year, I always think I should try to be tree body ready, so Helen and I each agreed that we would work on it together. We will look so good, hanging on the tree together.'

Owner Gary Johnson said, 'Every year we get down the same old tinsel and baubles, and it looks so tacky. This year, we have ordered some more on the internet. We will give the old stuff to the old people's home this year, they are always asking if we have some old decorations to give away, and this year, we will.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

