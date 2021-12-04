Christmas Bauble Missing the Loft

Christmas Tree bauble Gavin Williamson is now missing the loft, and it is all he bangs on about on Twitter.

'Yes,' the silvery ball of nonsense wittered 'I really miss the loft. I mean, don't get me, wrong I love the tree as well, being the centre of attention, but it puts such a strain on my string, my body weight really hurts it sometimes'.

Fellow Bauble Shane Fellowes said 'The loft is all Gavin bangs on about. I mean, it is not Shangri La, no Mandalay, no one dreams of going there for their holidays'.

'I miss the dead spiders the most, and the thermostat' wrote Gavin on his Twitter feed, later.