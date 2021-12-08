Liverpool Football Club To Build a Football Stadium That Will Eclipse Wembley Stadium

LIVERPOOL, England – (UK Satire) – After several years in the planning stages, the chairman of the Liverpool Football Club. Tom “Hey Mate” Werner has just informed the UK sports media that construction will soon begin on a brand, new, state-of-the-art football stadium.

The Liverpool football fans were asked to submit their choices for the name of the stadium.

Chairman Werner, after going over 7,000-plus stadium name suggestions, picked out the new stadium's name which is The John, Paul, George, and Ringo Stadium; named of course in honor of The Beatles.

The company that will be building the stadium, which will seat 142,000 football fans, is Compania Mama Mia from Naples, Italy.

This year the Liverpool Reds are doing very good and all of their fans are as happy as woodpeckers in a pencil factory.

Team manager Jurgen Klopp recently told Ta Ta For Now News reporter Brompton Boxgrove, that with the added ticket revenue that will be coming in the team management has agreed to give each Reds player a Christmas bonus of £17,000 plus a Christmas ham.