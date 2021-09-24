The Los Angeles Galaxy Soccer Team Hires 2 Del Rio (Texas) Haitians

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) – The Los Angeles Galaxy gave two Haitian soccer players a walk-on try-out and the two really impressed Galaxy Coach Greg Vanney, as well as the Galaxy owners known collectively as the Anschutz Entertainment Group.

The two players Roberto Machismo and Roberto Vino, both played semi-pro soccer in their home country.

Machismo is a goalkeeper and Vino is an attacking midfielder, both are 27.

Coach Vanney said that the two players who resided under the Texas-Mexico bridge at Del Rio for a few weeks, managed to practice with three of the Border Patrol agents who were guarding them.

A reporter for Sports Bet Gazette, Zorro La Bamba, said that the two Roberto’s blew the three BP agents out of the water, literally.

Vanney said that both players are in excellent shape having walked several hundreds of miles through Mexico to get to Del Rio.

He noted that both Machismo and Vino will start when the Galaxy play their next home game.

SIDENOTE: The L.A. Galaxy organization has given away over 4,000 tickets to American’s of Haitian descent including Dr. Pablo Manana, Jr., who is a well-respected gynecologist in Marina Del Rey.