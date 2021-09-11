The Aberdeen Sea Wolves Defeat The Killarney Archers In The Scottish-Irish Football League’s Opener

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 11 September 2021

image for The Aberdeen Sea Wolves Defeat The Killarney Archers In The Scottish-Irish Football League’s Opener
Aberdeen Sea Wolves goalkeeper, Bree Coinweather, is the first female to play in the Scottish-Irish Football League.

ABERDEEN, Scotland – (Sports Satire) – The reigning champions of the Scottish-Irish Football League, the Aberdeen Sea Wolves, easily defeated their long time rivals the Killarney Archers 6-2.

The game was held at the newly remodeled Mrs. Sean Connery Stadium, which holds 32,901 fans.

The Sea Wolves, who are coached by former star for Mexico’s Olympic team, Juanito De Los Fritos, lead from the very first goal.

Aberdeen star, Montrose Dingwall, who hails from Zimbabwe, scored 5 of the team’s goals. Dingwall’s wife Camaneesha, recently gave birth to triplets, which the couple named Dundee, Buckie, and Kingussie.

The game had to be halted during the second period, when the concession stand ran out of Cock-a-Leekie Soup. Several stadium employees went next door to a neighborhood Tesco Super Center and purchased roughly 2,000 gallons of the soup.

The Sea Wolves will next play the Cork Corkers from Ireland. The Corkers have a goalie who stands 6-foot-11-inches tall and who has hands the size of adult woodchucks.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Football (Soccer)IrelandScotland

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more