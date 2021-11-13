Roy Keane TV Rants to be Translated into English!

Ex-Leg-Breaking, Manchester United midfielder, Irish Nutter, Roy Keane, now earns his living f'ing and blinding on UK TV, before, in the middle, and after EPL (English Premier League) footy games.

His favourite target at the moment in ranting about the present, pathetic, bunch of over-paid, non-performing superstars at Manchester United, managed by a Scandinavian Zombie!

However, English followers of Roy's delicate, southern-Irish brogue, are having problems understanding what the hell he is ranting about, apart from when he tells his fellow pundits to 'Feck Off!' Live on TV.

To make Roy's outbursts more understandable, SKY, ITV, BT, ESPN, NSBC, and other global TV stations sending live EPL games, have decided to put English subtitles on the screen every time Roy unleashes yet another United rant!

The latest United player to feel Roy's wicked Irish tongue is Harry Maguire after he celebrated scoring a goal for England against Albania, who the feck are Albania! Harry tugged behind his ears making him look like a donkey, which is an insult to donkeys, and Roy called Harry's celebration, "embarrassing, hee-haw, hee-haw,' in his heavy Irish accent.

ITV, attempted an English subtitle, but really could not translate Roy's rant, so they subtitled it into German Gutter Slang instead, which most global footy viewers vaguely understand, especially after Brexit, and here it is:

"Verdammter Huren Sohn, Scheiss Kerl, Du bist nicht besser als ein Esel!"

In addition, if England continue to bash the Irish over Article 16, global TV stations have decided to subtitle Roy in German, French, Spanish, etc, as a sign of EU solidarity, and to get more real Europeans watching the multi-culti EPL!