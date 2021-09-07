Germany’s First All-Nude Female Soccer Team Wins It’s Season Opener

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

FRANKFURT, Germany – (Sports Satire) – The Alpha Beta News Agency is reporting that the world’s first all-nude women’s soccer team handily won their very first game.

The unique soccer team known as The Frankfurt Frauleins easily defeated the all-male team, the Hamburg Heathens by a score of 9 to 0.

ABNA reporter Mimosa Sabrosa commented that the announcer for Germany’s TV network PPP, remarked that one could clearly see that the seasoned men’s team was having a hell-of-a-time concentrating.

One player identified as Hans Gesundheit told the team trainer that he tried as hard as he possibly could, but he just could not keep his tongue in his mouth.

He then added that when one of the Frauleins accidentally kicked him in his wienerschnitzel (dick) he immediately had to leave the game due to his crotch region developing a very visible erectionitis.

Previous to the game the Hamburg Heathens had gone undefeated with a record of 19-0.

PPP reports that the Frauleins have agreed to give the Heathens a rematch.

Word is that the 87,241 seat stadium sold out in just 13 minutes.

SIDENOTE: The league’s soccer rules clearly state that a Frankfurt Frauleins opposing player cannot touch any of the naked girls on their titalinos (boobs) or below their bikini line. And if they do, they are subject to being thrown out of the game, along with being hit with an $8,000 fine.