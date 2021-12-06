England and Cambodia Involved In a Crumpets For Bamboo Sticks Trade Deal

LONDON – (Satire News) – Reports filtering out of 10 Downing Street state that England and Cambodia have just agreed to one of the biggest trade deals in the history of trade deals.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed the UK’s biggest news agencies; Tickety Boo News, Ta Ta For Now News, and The Bee’s Knees News Agency of the trade that was brokered by England’s ambassador to Cambodia Horatio Shakespeare (no relation to William) and Cambodian Director of Jungles, Pongo Pet Poi (no relation to Ling Ling).

Ambassador Shakespeare noted that England will be sending 42,000 boxes of Robin Hood Brand Crumpets to Cambodia, and Cambodia will ship to England 550,000 standard-sized bamboo sticks.

PM Johnson stated that the bamboo sticks will be used to build hundreds of bamboo huts for the millions of homeless people who currently live on the streets, and who could possibly end up as speed bumps.

SIDENOTE: Tickety Boo is reporting that the newly formed company Mor-Cow Inc., which is owned by Piers Morgan and Simon Cowell will be allowing the British government to use 7 of their bulldozers in the building of the bamboo huts.