The Kingdom of Cambodia Announces That Bamboo Has Just Surpassed Lipstick and Ramen as Their Number One Export

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 3 October 2021

image for The Kingdom of Cambodia Announces That Bamboo Has Just Surpassed Lipstick and Ramen as Their Number One Export
This guy can make over 200 bamboo tampons an hour

DU FUK WAH, Cambodia – (Satire News) – Cambodia’s national news agency, Jungle Time News, has just reported that King Norodom Sihamoni, 68, and his American trophy wife, Betty Sue, 27, of Alligator Nuts, Florida, are extremely happy.

JTN has announced that bamboo has just passed up lipstick and Ramen as that country’s number one export.

It is widely believed that the kingdom, formerly known as Kampuchea, produces more bamboo than Laos, Thailand, Viet Nam, and Detroit combined.

King Sihamoni is especially pleased as he has just signed a trade deal with President Biden to ship bamboo to the United States in return for frisbees, baseball cards, auto parts, M&M’s, and tampons.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

