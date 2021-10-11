Man shocked to realise he is the same age as Ed Balls

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 11 October 2021

image for Man shocked to realise he is the same age as Ed Balls
Stan Bridgewater, dressed up for a night on the town.

Man about town Stanley Bridgewater, is shocked to realise that he is the same age as Ed Balls.

Although Stanley is 54, and has always known his age, he always assumed that Ed Balls was older.

'Yes it is a bit of shock' bewailed Stanley 'I always thought that comedically named Mr Balls was a bit older, but now I find out he is the same age'.

Stanley pondered this thought for a while 'I know, there are so many other people my age, but this has made me think. I mean, is this all there is to life?'

When asked for his opinion about the subject Ed Balls said that he had no opinion on the age of Stanley Bridgewater, as he had never heard of him before.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

