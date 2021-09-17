Rick Astley and The Blossoms will perform the songs of Kajagoogoo

Ben Macnair

Friday, 17 September 2021

image for Rick Astley and The Blossoms will perform the songs of Kajagoogoo
I love this one Eileen......

Following on from teaming up to sing the songs of the Smiths, and selling out all of the gigs in 8 minutes, Rick Astley and Stockport band The Blossoms have announced that their next record will be the complete works of Kajagoogoo.

Starting with the big hit Too Shy, they will then perform songs that haven't been played in public, ever.

Astley said 'Yes, the Smith's songs gig sold so well, that we thought we would do a series of gigs that focussed on the hits of the eighties, and where better to start than the seminal work of Kajagoogoo? Of course, we will have to start each set, and encore with Too Shy, but I am really looking forward to performing such songs as Ooh to be Aah, Hang on Now, Rocket Boy, Monochromatic, and the brilliant sonic architecture of The Garden'.

When asked if they remember Kajagoogoo The Blossoms said 'Nah, mate. We weren't even born until the end of the 1990's' in such a way that they made us all feel old, decrepit, and past it.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

