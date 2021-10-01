Man's Autumn peaking with new series of Midsummer Murders

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 1 October 2021

image for Man's Autumn peaking with new series of Midsummer Murders
Midsummer Murders, starring Benedict Cumberbatch (pictured), now that is quality entertainment.

Gary Johnson and his wife Lorraine have decided that their Autumn nights will peak with watching the new series of Midsummer Murders.

'Yes' said Gary 'Lorraine and I love to watch Midsummer Murders, with all of the death, the pathos, the forensic examination of evil, of people you remember slightly from Foyle's War, Death in Paradise, or any of the soaps meeting an untimely end. It is just so true to life, isn't it?'.

'We always mark the passing of time with a new series of an old favourite don't we?' asked Lorraine 'In the Autumn it is Midsummer Murders, and then the Winter, a new series of Death in Paradise.'

'It is really quite sad, when you think about it' said Gary.

'Don't think about it then' replied Lorraine 'Life is better if you don't think about it too much.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

