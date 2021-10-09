Man who solved the Times crossword in 10 minutes is still banging on about it

Michael Havers, from Chutney on the Fritz has told seven people this morning that he solved the Times crossword in ten minutes.

'Yes I surprised myself' said Mr Havers 'So I told my wife, three people in the park, Lynn who works at the Post Office, someone at the golf club, and then I phoned my Dad to tell him as well.'

Mr Haver's father Nigel (no, not the famous actor) said 'When he phoned me this morning to tell me, I thought something was wrong. However, when he told me, I wasn't that impressed. I solved it in six minutes, but you won't hear me banging on about it, will you?'

No Mr Havers we won't.