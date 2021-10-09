Man who solved the Times crossword in 10 minutes is still banging on about it

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 9 October 2021

image for Man who solved the Times crossword in 10 minutes is still banging on about it
I love a man who can do things in ten minutes

Michael Havers, from Chutney on the Fritz has told seven people this morning that he solved the Times crossword in ten minutes.

'Yes I surprised myself' said Mr Havers 'So I told my wife, three people in the park, Lynn who works at the Post Office, someone at the golf club, and then I phoned my Dad to tell him as well.'

Mr Haver's father Nigel (no, not the famous actor) said 'When he phoned me this morning to tell me, I thought something was wrong. However, when he told me, I wasn't that impressed. I solved it in six minutes, but you won't hear me banging on about it, will you?'

No Mr Havers we won't.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
crosswordLocal

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more