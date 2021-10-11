Couple deciding on which of their toddler's paintings to put on the fridge

Stanley Bridgewater and his wife Shirley have to decide which of son's Thomas latest artistic squiggles to put on the fridge.

'Each day he comes home from school, and he always has these bits of paper that he is so proud of. He calls them his art work, and wants them on the Fridge'

said Stanley 'So Shirley and myself have to make the choice of which ones to put up'.

'It is sweet and everything, and obviously I love him' said Shirley 'but Thomas's art work is just some squiggles that he creates with very thick paint, and it never matches the colour scheme of the house'.

'It is so embarrassing' said Thomas a strangely self aware five year old 'They always put my feelings above how the house works. I would invite my mates over for a party with Jelly and Ice-cream, but I don't want them to see how the art-work doesn't match the carpets'.

'It is a phase I hope that they grow out of soon' continued Thomas 'There are only so many squiggles I can draw before it looks like I am phoning it all in'.