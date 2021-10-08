Folk band Tedious Annoyance

In a feat of brave re-branding, popular folk duo Ted and Ann Smith have called themselves Tedious Annoyance.

'It seemed fitting' explained Ted, who was squeezing the air out of his accordion*. 'Other folk acts are just things like John and Joan, or James and Alice, or The Jones Family, so we thought why not actually have a name that incorporated our names, but was also good for marketing'.

'Of course' said Ann visibly bristling 'I told Ted that it was a bad name, but he just thought it would be good. He changed the website name without telling me anything. I mean, when you think of it, we will only be laughed at, won't we?'

Ted and Alice really are as bad as their names suggest. They are very good at what they do, only very tedious, and just a bit annoying.

*Squeezing the air out of his accordion is an euphemism that was used around the folk clubs in the 1970's. However, here Ted was really just squeezing the air out of his accordion.