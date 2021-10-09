Smug man still smug

Smug bloke about town Simon Bartholomew was smug when he told everyone on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter that his life was so full, he didn't even notice that Facebook and Instagram were down for six hours last week.

Across the three platforms, Simon has 360 followers, and regularly posts pictures of cars he would like to own, houses he would like to live in, and friends he would like to make.

In reality, Simon is an accountant who goes fishing and transporting at the weekends with childhood friend Snotty Bob, who is actually a lot more popular both in real life, and on social networks.