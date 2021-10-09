City shocked that their MP says something stupid on Twitter, again

Michael Madeup, an MP in a city that bangs on about the people that left it to become famous has shocked its residents by something stupid on Twitter, again.

Local idiot Wayne Gaps said 'I like Michael he is just a laugh ain't he? I mean the hair, the clothes, no-one is meant to take the geezer seriously, are they?'

Local councillor Phil Power-Tool said 'I know that Michael is seen as a local colourful character, but some of us as councillors are very serious about what we do, and we can't be seen associating with him that much more can we? I mean you would have thought that after twenty years of this we would be used to it. wouldn't we?'

When asked about it Madeup just said 'What am I like? As I said the last time, it won't happen again.'