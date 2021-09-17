Preferable Culture Secretaries

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 17 September 2021

Do you know about culture then? Nah, but neither does the culture secretary

Although she has the job of Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, formerly a contestant on I'm A Celebrity Get me out of here, many people feel that there are other alternatives. Here we take a look at them.

1) The Krankies. - A famous Scottish comedy duo, could turn their talents to classical chamber music as well. Fandabodozie.

2) Sue Pollard - Comedian and Actress with a fine line in Shakespearean tragedy.

3) That bloke from that thing, you know that thing, with the helicopter.

4) Your Aunt Gladys. She can solve the Times Crossword in an hour, you know.

5) That slightly-nerdy bloke that lives two doors down, and listens to Opera.

6) Dominic Raaaaab.

7) Nigella Lawson.

8) Nigel Kennedy.

9) Piers Morgan.

10) Liz Truss, a huge fan of crime fiction, when she is not opening up pork markets.

