Maybe incompetence is the real aphrodisiac?

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 25 June 2021

image for Maybe incompetence is the real aphrodisiac?
Yeah, I know, but Charlotte had said she would do it.

As news that Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been caught in yet another compromising position, we ask that maybe instead of power, incompetence is the real aphrodisiac.

If you look at it logically, the government, ranging from Boris Johnson to Jacob Rees Mogg and now Matt Hancock seems to be having more time for adult games than people with far less stressed jobs Maybe the fact that they are not particularly good at those jobs (if you believe the media, and how many of us do?) means that they are seen as being more attractive.

Barry in accounts, agrees, and he always delegates his jobs to other people, so that he can take the credit for it all. 'Yes, I am quite attractive to the opposite sex, and I am sure if I worked in a high profile job, my incompetence really would get me all of the opportunities I need.'

Barry has been furloughed for months. No one can really remember him.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Matt HancockMPs

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more