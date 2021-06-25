Maybe incompetence is the real aphrodisiac?

As news that Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been caught in yet another compromising position, we ask that maybe instead of power, incompetence is the real aphrodisiac.

If you look at it logically, the government, ranging from Boris Johnson to Jacob Rees Mogg and now Matt Hancock seems to be having more time for adult games than people with far less stressed jobs Maybe the fact that they are not particularly good at those jobs (if you believe the media, and how many of us do?) means that they are seen as being more attractive.

Barry in accounts, agrees, and he always delegates his jobs to other people, so that he can take the credit for it all. 'Yes, I am quite attractive to the opposite sex, and I am sure if I worked in a high profile job, my incompetence really would get me all of the opportunities I need.'

Barry has been furloughed for months. No one can really remember him.