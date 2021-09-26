Scum offended by being compared to Conservatives

Bath dwelling scum Shane Richardson is angered that he and all of his scum friends have been compared to Conservative politicians.

Outspoken Labour deputy Angela Rayner called the conservative government scum and has now offended every type of scum in the universe.

Rebel Scum, fighting the evil forces of the Galactic Empire were also offended.

'I try to live a good life' said a spokesman, 'and now we find we are being compared to Conservative politicians'.

Angela Rayner said 'It was never my intention to cause any offence, not to Scum at least. I admit that at the time I was very angry, and I didn't express my concerns in the way in which I could have.'