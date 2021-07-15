Politicians ignoring what happens with Breixt, and general elections

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 15 July 2021

I really don't know what to do for the best

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is leaving it to the country to decide on what they want to do on July 19th.

Although, being warned by medical experts, and shops etc that leaving the decision to wear masks to the individuals is a dangerous thing, he still wants to go ahead.

Brick Wall, a spokesman for the society of common sense said: 'Although in theory, leaving big decisions like this up to the individual is fine, in practice, it doesn't really work. I mean look at Brexit, look at who we are voting into power. I mean, if it was left to the experts, only good people would have power.....No, that doesn't work either does it. Anyway, wear a mask, or don't wear a mask, what do you expect? I can't live your life now, can I?'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

