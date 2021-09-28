England Tells Donald Trump Not To Even Think About Visiting

LONDON – (Satire News) – The Bee’s Knees News Agency has just informed the twice-impeached loser, aka Donald Jonathan Trump, to forget about flying to Britain to play in Upper Tooting’s prestigious Sir Paul McCartney Golf Tournament.

BKNA reporter Birmingham Cribworthy, noted that Queen Elizabeth commented that she will allow the Trumptard to visit England when a giraffe (successfully) mates with a woodpecker.

Trump became furious, and turned more orange than he already is. He yelled out that the Queen, Piers Morgan, and Cheryl Cole all apparently have forgotten that he actually came very close to becoming America’s first king.

Ms. Cole was heard to reply, if anything, the old, wrinkled, sack of sheep shit would be a court jester, and a fucked up one at that.

SIDENOTE: Even 60s singer Petula Clark, who is 88, commented that if Trump is allowed to visit England, she will grab all of her gold records and move to Portugal.