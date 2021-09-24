Donald Trump is Now Facing Counterfeiting Charges

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 24 September 2021

image for Donald Trump is Now Facing Counterfeiting Charges
This is some of the counterfeit $5's that was found in one of Trump's golf bags.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – As if being a sexual predator, a racist, a liar, and basically a low-life, evil hate-monger, word coming from the Scandal Today News Agency is that now, "Mr. Erectile Dysfunction" Trump is being investigated on counterfeiting charges, stemming from him allegedly printing up hundreds of thousands of $5 bills.

According to Cheyenne Patio with STNA, Ivanka’s touchy-feely daddy is so desperate for money that he has resorted to printing it.

Miss Patio spoke to several FBI agents who informed her that because of the millions and millions of tax evasion money, the Trumptard will have to figure out a legitimate way to raise money to pay Uncle Sam, the multi-millions of dollars that DJT swindled from the US government.

Meanwhile Melania has said that she knows nothing about anything that her no good, despicable, Nazi-loving husband has done regarding cheating the US government out of money estimated by monetary experts to be in the seven figures.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

