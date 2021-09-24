What Is Donald Trump Trying To Hide This Time?

First, everyone could tell at a glance that the hair was an attempt to hide the receding hairline. Next, the oversized jacket which hides the expanding waistline—then Trump's grades at Wharton and those legendary tax returns.

On his way to the White House, he hid his relationship with a porn star and a Playboy bunny, paying both ladies hush money. His attorney committed perjury and was sent to jail due to that hide and seek venture.

This time Donald Trump is claiming executive privilege to hide and not release telephone records and conversations dealing with his failed coup attempt of January 6th. It seems Trump believes a coup or insurrection is something private like: Does he use orange makeup?

More importantly, Trump is no longer an executive.

The January 6th House Select Committee subpoenaed all of the records Trump is trying to hide, and whatever Nancy wants, Nancy will get.

Trump’s good friend, Steve Bannon (under indictment for fraud), said of Joe Biden’s legal Presidential election win, “You’ve got to kill that baby in the crib.”

Kill that baby... Quite a metaphor to use for a member of the right to life party.

Donald Trump will claim executive privilege and refer to the House Select Committee as on a witch hunt. However, Trump could have avoided all of this turmoil if he had listened to the people's voice when they said: "You're fired."

Read more by this author: