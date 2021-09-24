Buckingham Palace To Be Repainted and Remodeled at a Cost of £7.3 Million ($10 Million – US)

LONDON – (Satire News) – The United Kingdom’s Tickety Boo News Agency is reporting that the British Parliament has approved a plan to remodel Buckingham Palace, which is 192 years old.

TBNA reporter Neville Twickenbuck, told Piers Morgan, who is considered to be Queen Elizabeth’s number one BFF, that many British citizens would have preferred that the money be used to put in new sod at Wembley Stadium, or to purchase state-of-the-art double decker busses, or even to provide the homeless with cell phones.

The lead singer for the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, recently appeared on Simon Cowell's BBC morning show “Top of Da Mornin’ To Ya Lads and Laddies,” and commented that his band has played at Buck Palace on many occasions.

He smiled as he took a sip of his Stella Artois beer, and remarked that he hates to say it, but some of the rooms at Bucky P., as he and fellow bandmates refer to it, had that English Inquisition of 1617 smell to them.

Meanwhile, the Spice Girls have agreed to play at a benefit in the Susan Boyle Commemorative Stadium, located in Soho, with all proceeds going to help pay towards the painting and remodeling cost of Buckingham Palace.

SIDENOTE: Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, known as “Posh Spice,” revealed that also performing on the concert bill will be Sir Paul McCartney, Adele, Cheryl Cole, Led Zeppelin, 88-year-old Petula Clark, and from the USA hip hop rapper Black Kitty Meow Meow.