Trump is Still Insisting That The Story of Him Sucking Kim Jong-un’s Hairdo is As Fake As The Moon

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 26 September 2021

image for Trump is Still Insisting That The Story of Him Sucking Kim Jong-un’s Hairdo is As Fake As The Moon
KIM: Hey bitch remember last night when you sucky my hairdo. DJT: No I don't you fat, little, anvil-looking fucker.

HURRICANE SLUT, Florida – (Satire News) – Two well-respected news agencies have reported that the last time DJT was in North Korea visiting his BFF Kim Jong-un, that the two had a very nice private, 45- minute visit in the North Korean leaders 95 by 85 square-foot master bedroom.

Stormy Coin with The Daily Dirt and Margarita Mixx with Wild Whispers both got the intimate info from a Tanga Lee Chow, 29, who worked as Kim Jong-un’s personal rice pudding-maker.

Miss Chow, said that "Kimmy," as Putin calls Kim Jong-un, and "Fuck Face," as Queen Elizabeth calls Trump, could be heard making some rather strange passionate noises.

Tanga Lee, who has an IQ of 186, and loves giving head, said that she swears she heard Kimmy saying, “Yes, yes, sweet Donnie girl, don’t stop sucking my award-winning hairdo.”

In Other Trump News. Barron Trump says that he is so ashamed of his father, that he is seriously thinking about changing his name to Barron Gaetz.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpKim Jong-unNorth Korea

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more