HURRICANE SLUT, Florida – (Satire News) – Two well-respected news agencies have reported that the last time DJT was in North Korea visiting his BFF Kim Jong-un, that the two had a very nice private, 45- minute visit in the North Korean leaders 95 by 85 square-foot master bedroom.

Stormy Coin with The Daily Dirt and Margarita Mixx with Wild Whispers both got the intimate info from a Tanga Lee Chow, 29, who worked as Kim Jong-un’s personal rice pudding-maker.

Miss Chow, said that "Kimmy," as Putin calls Kim Jong-un, and "Fuck Face," as Queen Elizabeth calls Trump, could be heard making some rather strange passionate noises.

Tanga Lee, who has an IQ of 186, and loves giving head, said that she swears she heard Kimmy saying, “Yes, yes, sweet Donnie girl, don’t stop sucking my award-winning hairdo.”

In Other Trump News. Barron Trump says that he is so ashamed of his father, that he is seriously thinking about changing his name to Barron Gaetz.