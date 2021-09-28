Webster’s Dictionary Has Just Added Donald Trump's Photo To The Name "Asshole"

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Hearsay Today reports that Donald Trump is fit-to-be-tied at the new graphic that Webster’s Dictionary has just added to one of it’s words.

Abby Yukon spoke with the chief executive director of the world-famed dictionary and she was told that effective with the next printing, the popular lexicon will soon feature a photo of Donald Jonathan Trump, regarded by many as the meanest, cruelest, most heartless racist in the entire nation, right next to the word “Asshole.”

A spokesperson for Webster stated that the photo had been narrowed down to three individuals, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and of course the orange fuck face.

When Melania heard of Websters decision, she smiled and said, that she was personally going to buy a dozen copies to send to her relatives back in Slovenia.