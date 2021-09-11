That actress you liked in that thing is in a thing you won't like her in

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 11 September 2021

Well, I really didn't see that one coming. Did you Mavis?

An actress that you liked in something because she played a nice character, is going to upset you with her turn as someone a lot more unpleasant.

In the shocking turn of events, the actress who you like, but whose name you have forgotten will play someone you don't like.

'I know it is shocking' she said 'but in that thing, I played a nice character, who likes being nice, and in this new thing, I play a criminal who likes being bad'.

'I don't do this to please my fans' she said 'I do it so I can pay my mortgage, win a few prizes, and be really nasty to people. People really wind me up.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

