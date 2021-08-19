Covid-19 Variant Is Turning Into A War Of The Worlds Film

The Covid-19 variant, called Delta, is turning into a War Of The Worlds film. So where is Tom Cruise? He’s supposed to be scaling down a rope, stop four inches above the floor and rescue the world from that killer virus called Delta. And Delta is no lady. Delta is a killer.

Anti-vax zombies will be marching down streets in mass, intentionally spreading their Delta variant like jam on toast, killing everyone in their path.

At least people can recognize a member of the Taliban. Anti-vax zombies don’t wear turbans, remain unshaven, and look as though they could spend a day at the dry cleaners. The Taliban also despise women and carry rifles. That’s the Taliban’s calling card.

The anti-vax person could be spot clean, wearing starched Ralph Lauren, drive leased Range Rovers, and still kill people without firing a single shot.

“We don’t believe in vaccines.”

Really? Didn't you get a smallpox vaccine? Would you step on a rusty nail and refuse a tetanus shot? Bitten by a stray dog, would you refuse rabies shots?

The Covid-19 Delta variant is like rabies; only there isn’t a rabid dog around. This variant is invisible, floats in the air, and kills.

Tom Cruise can’t stop this one. The killer zombies are coming and living their last hurrah.

Wear your masks.

