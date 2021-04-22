Prince Phillip returns from dead as killer coronavirus strain

Prince Phillip’s DNA has been isolated from the newest most lethal contagious mutation of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, the virus which causes COVID-19.

Dr. Hedd Gupta of Delhi Polytechnic, which made the identification, told our undercover investigative reporter that unmistakable matches to the previously late Prince Phillip’s DNA prove that he lives in the form of a new virus plaguing India.

“We couldn’t believe it! We re-calibrated our instruments and got identical results! Prince Phillip! Now a virus!” Dr. Gupta explained.

Historically, Prince Phillip has been quoted as asking to be reincarnated, were he to return from the dead at all, as a population reduction virus.

The Queen has yet to comment on the news.

Reference

Dark Hole of Calcutta - NEWS Morgue Daily