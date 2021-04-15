Princess Anne’s Son Stands Between William And Harry

Well, there’s another problem. First, it was will William wear his military uniform for his grandfather's funeral? Since Harry quit the family business, he has been stripped of his military uniform and history of deployment in Afghanistan.

Gee whizz, really? Harry served for two deployments in the most dangerous place on the planet. Yes, he quit the family business, but that leaves him nude of uniform and history? Come on, that’s zero judgment.

Please do not stop this writer next time this writer lands at Heathrow.

Well, the Palace explained, It would seem odd for William to be dressed up in uniform and Harry nude, so it was decided to keep William and Harry in dark suits. (Wasn't that the name of Harry's wife's TV program?)

There was the question about Prince Andrew. He also served in uniform, and also quit the family business, and won’t be wearing a uniform.

So nobody’s wearing a uniform for Prince Philip’s funeral, except, perhaps, Prince Philip, who is probably cursing a storm at this very moment.

Anyway, the uniform conflict solved, apparently neither William nor Harry wanted to stand next to one another as they walked behind Philip’s casket to the funeral at the Windsor Chapel.

Ayeeee!

To keep them apart, Queen Elizabeth dragged out another grandson, (it’s like a shelf of Campbell soup) Princess Anne’s son Peter Philips. Peter Philips will thus walk between both brothers, hopefully, to prevent another Afghanistan breaking out during the procession behind Grandpa’s casket.

Just about now, Prince Philip is saying, “I had this whole #%&@ thing planned and my two blood grandsons are screwing up everything! Does anyone appreciate what it takes to change a Land Rover into a hearse? It isn't like opening a can of tomatoes. Bloody spoiled brats!”

Editor’s note: Prepare to be stopped next time you land at Heathrow.

Read more by this author: